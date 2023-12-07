Japan Airlines announces flight schedule for Haneda-Doha Route

The daily flights will operate from March 31, 2024. Furthermore, ticket sales for the 2024 summer schedule have begun.

Japan Airlines has decided on the flight schedule for the Haneda-Doha route, which will be the first direct flight to the Middle East by a Japanese airline.

The flights from Doha start on April 1, 2024.

Through the international network of Qatar Airways, a member of the oneworld® alliance, connections to the Middle East, Africa, and South America will be possible from Doha.

This will enable smooth travel to more destinations, or expands the options for travel, allowing passengers to visit Doha city during layovers or spend time in the lounges.

Doha, the capital of Qatar, is a captivating city that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. It embraces its rich heritage while offering modern facilities, hotels, and infrastructure for immigrants and tourists.

The city’s diverse cultural influences and culinary offerings from around the world make it an intriguing destination to explore.

The JAL Group aims to create social and economic value by fostering relationships and connections through travel, contributing to the progress and development of society.

The company will continue to enhance its route network, challenge itself to improve customer convenience, comfort, and the quality of its products and services.

The service details and campaign information for the Doha route will be announced on their website.

■Flight numbers and operation schedule (March 31, 2024 – October 26, 2024)

Examples of connections to various destinations (2024 summer schedule):

*The schedules are current and subject to change.

■Fares

The following fares are available from Japan to Doha and are in Japanese currency. For connecting cities other than Doha, the following fares will apply, along with an additional amount depending on the destination.