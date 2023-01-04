Italy’s Sarri anticipates unpredictable football league after World Cup break

Football leagues worldwide have now resumed amid the December World Cup tournament

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is expecting an unusual football season, citing the World Cup break as a basis.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Italian coach claimed the seven-week absence would influence club team’s conditions.

“It’s hard to predict reactions from teams coming back after such a long break, and we saw it also in other leagues, Paris St Germain and Tottenham lost, and Chelsea struggled,” Sarri said to reporters.

“The hardest thing about these two months is not having any competitions. Friendlies have no serious value,” the Lazio coach added.

Only a handful of Lazio players partook in Qatar’s World Cup. Urugay’s Matias Vecino and Sebria’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic represented their teams on the international stage, however both faced an early exit from the tournament.

Sarri greeted the return of famed Italian footballer Ciro Immobile to the Lazio squad, who was ruled out of play for a hamstring injury in October.

“He was not at the World Cup, so he worked for a long time. He has solved his physical issues and seems in shape,” Sarri said.

AFA president applauds QU’s measures in hosting

Separately, Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia applauded Qatar University (QU) for their hospitable hosting of the national team during the World Cup.

Speaking in a press conference, Tapia claimed that the first-day attendance at the base camp motioned that the team would be eventual champions.

“Since the first day, since the first day. Since we went to Qatar, to Qatar University, who treated us very well, extremely well, we felt we were going to be world champions.”

Qatar University recently revealed plans to transform the room used by world champion Lionel Messi during the Qatar World Cup into a public exhibition.

Argentina’s Messi residence in the famed B201 room will become a small museum as a tribute to his efforts at Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign.

QU opened three sports complexes for the South American champions that furnished an outdoor pitch.

It has yet to be communicated by QU when the mini-museum is set to open.