Italian republic national day for kids to tap into ‘tech and culture’

The Embassy of Italy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and Studio 5/6, is pleased to announce “La Festa della Repubblica dei Piccoli”, the Italian Republic National Day for Kids, which will be hosted in the Venezia Ballroom, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Wednesday, June 7th 2023.

Following the official Italian National Day celebrations held last week, this event means to include Italian and Qatari children, providing them with active participation and awareness of Italian culture.

Thanks to the support of the Ministry through Studio 5/6, the event focus will be on “Tech&Culture”, giving young participants the opportunity to explore technology and innovation, while keeping in mind Italian traditions and values.

The event features several activities to introduce children to the world of robotics and technology.

Studio 5/6 designed and created four dedicated workshops for kids: Pizza Bot, a colour-coding focused robots that will guide children in a maze to collect ingredients to make a pizza; Digital Jumping, an impulse-conducing mat in which kids will compete to jump as many times as possible in 60 seconds thanks to a special circuit that they will be part of; Advanced Penalty, a Spheroball that will allow kids to play in a football penalty game with obstacles, Flag Automated Painting, a Spheroball robot on wheels which will be programmed to create a large Italian flag.

Furthermore, there are going to be two live cooking stations – one dedicated to pizza making and the other one dedicated to cookies.

“In our activities we aim at promoting Italian culture and values not only to adults, but also to children, who are the citizens and stakeholders of our future” said Ambassador of Italy Paolo Toschi and his spouse Federica Cellini Toschi, opening the family-focused event.

“For this reason, we are proud to announce that the Italian National Day will be celebrated also among children, a unique experience in Qatar. Thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Communication and Studio 5/6, the participants will be able to enjoy Italian culture while learning about robotics and new technologies”.