Ismail Abakar adds gold to Qatar’s athletic championship medals

Qatar’s young stars have recorded several triumphs at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships.

Qatar’s athlete Ismail Dawood Abakar dashed to victory in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships, adding another gold medal for the country.

Setting a crown record, Abakar clocked 49.30 secs overtaking Japan’s Ryoma Konno, who finished second with a time of 49.91.

Chung Wei Lin of Chinese Taipei claimed the bronze medal after finishing a race in 50.16 on the tracks of Yecheon, South Korea.

حصيلة أبطال أدعم القوى في البطولة الآسيوية .. التي اختتمت منافساتها اليوم بكوريا



ذهب : 3 🥇🥇🥇

فضة : 2 🥈🥈



كفـــو ياشباب .. والقادم أفضل ⌛️⏳@SeashoreQRT | @puma #TeamQatar | #QAF

— Qatar Athletics Fed (@qatarathletics) June 7, 2023

The triumphant run edged Qatar to win its third gold as the star won another men’s 400m becoming the country’s most flourishing athlete in the competition.

Qatar’s Pole vaulter Abdessalem Hemeida bagged the other goal medal, clearing a pole at 5.50m.

The spectacular star also recorded 4.80m, 5.00m, 5.10m, 5.20m, and 5.25m, which edged him far from his competitor, Liu Rui of China, who fell short of three efforts at 5.25m.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Djibrine Ahmat hurled a victory on day 2 of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, securing a silver medal with Oumar Dawood Abakar, transcending an injury to connect with a silver medal in the 110m hurdles.

Oumar fell to a minor injury during the men’s 110m hurdles but continued participating in the competition.

“The team took the right decision, and he produced a personal best as he won his silver,” Aspire’s Head Athletics Coach Tom Crick expressed in a statement on Thursday.

“Qatar finishing the competition with 3 gold and 2 silver medals is a testament to the hardwork day in and day out from coaches, officials, and support staff throughout the 2023 season,” added Crick.

“These performances in Korea are very positive for Qatar ahead of next year’s World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Peru,” Crick communicated.

Qatar finished in overall sixth position, with Japan topping the medals table with 14 gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.