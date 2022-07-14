Iran sacks football coach just months ahead of Qatar World Cup

Iran has qualified to the World Cup six times in its history.

Iran has sacked its national team’s head coach Dragan Skocic less than four months before kick off at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Iran’s national news agency IRNA reported.

The agency said the country’s football federation bid its farewell to the 53-year-old, adding that “there are unconfirmed reports that several Iranian candidates have a good chance to replace Skocic.”

The decision was made after Skocic, who succeeded Marc Wilmots as Iran’s coach in February 2020, led his team to a World Cup qualifying victory over South Korea.

Out if the 18 games, the Croatian bagged 15 victories, but dropped two of his last three games, including a 2-1 friendly loss to Algeria in Qatar last month.

The position has also been connected to current Oman manager Branko Ivankovic, who in 2006 coached Iran to the World Cup in Germany, as well as ex-Osasuna midfielder Javad Nekounam and former Bayern Munich striker Ali Daei.

In addition, Iranian media reported earlier this year that the team’s main striker Ali Daei rejected the post, putting the national team in yet another limbo.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo’s 109 goals in 2021, the former forward for Bayern Munich held the world record for most goals scored in international competition.

Iran will be participating in the World Cup for the sixth time overall and for the third time in a row.

The nation was placed in Group B back in April and will begin the competition on November 21 against England before facing Wales and the United States.