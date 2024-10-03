International community must overcome ‘paralysis’ in fight for Palestinian cause: Qatar

Qatar has stressed the need to end crimes committed against the Palestinian people, during a meeting within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Qatar’s Acting Charge d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Jawhara Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, has called on the international community to overcome “the state of paralysis and failure it has experienced in dealing with the Palestinian cause and the aggression against Gaza.”

The comments came during a meeting on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Suwaidi also stressed the need to safeguard what remains of the international community’s credibility through taking all means to protect the Palestinian people, further condemning Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “genocide and a violation of human rights” against innocent Palestinian civilians.

Al Suwaidi also criticised Israel for its blatant disregard of international laws and UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire, the end of occupation, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders and the full membership of Palestine in the UN.

Israel’s continued settlement expansion, annexation plans, and violations of religious sanctities in the West Bank were also amongst Al Suwaidi’s concerns, along with Israel’s ongoing policies of targeting journalists, medical personnel, relief workers, and international organisation offices.



Qatar’s Acting Charge d’Affaires warned that Israel’s actions aim to exterminate the Palestinian people, undermine the two-state solution, and destabilize the region.

Furthermore, the Acting Charge d’Affaires noted that Israel’s aggression in Lebanon will have broader implications for international peace and security.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said Israeli air raids had killed at least 46 people in the south and central regions, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Lebanon’s interim Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, said about 1.2 million Lebanese had been internally displaced by Israel’s aggressive airstrike campaign.