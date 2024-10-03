GCC condemns conflict escalation in Lebanon and Palestine, urges regional stability

The GCC has condemned the escalating violence in Lebanon and Palestine and has called for urgent international de-escalation efforts.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has held the 45th meeting of its Ministerial Council in Doha, against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani addressed the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, the ongoing war in Gaza, and violations in the West Bank, particularly concerning the Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, the GCC unequivocally condemned the violence in both Lebanese and Palestinian territories, warning of the wider repercussions that could extend beyond the region and undermine global peace and security.

The Council also expressed alarm at the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, urging restraint from all parties involved to avoid further destabilisation. It noted that the serious developments pose a threat to regional stability.

The Gulf state reaffirmed its commitment to peace as the GCC urged all parties to work towards de-escalation and engage in constructive dialogue, stressing that the security of the Middle East is integral to global stability.