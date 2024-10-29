Interior minister inaugurates 15th edition of Milipol Qatar

Under the theme ‘Technology at the service of security’, Milipol Qatar has opened its doors to at least 250 local and international companies.



Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Minister of Interior, has officially opened the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar Exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center.



“We look forward to the successful and fruitful efforts behind this global gathering,” the Qatari minister said in a statement.



He added that the inaugural event was held in the presence of ministers, security agency leaders and representatives from research institutions, specialising in the field of international security.



According to Qatar News Agency, the three-day event is slated to feature the participation of at least 250 local and international companies.



This year’s event is running under the theme ‘Technology at the Service of Security’. During the event, 15 sessions will be held, featuring experts focused on enhancing law enforcement through mobile biometric technology and strategies for safeguarding cybersecurity in the digital realm.

Additionally, topics will cover the opportunities and challenges associated with the broader application of artificial intelligence technologies.



The opening of the two-day ‘Artificial Intelligence and Smart Technologies’ international conference, is also running concurrently with Milipol.

“It is clear that artificial intelligence is quickly transforming various sectors,” said Major General Nasser Bin Fahad Al Thani, Milipol Qatar Committee Chairman.



Al Thani’s sentiment was evident from the attendance of other Qatari officials, such as Abdulrahman Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, the President of National Cyber security Agency, and Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli, President of the National Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat).



“These advanced technologies provide vital tools that empower our security agencies to efficiently analyse data and enhance crime prevention strategies,” Al Thani added.



The artificial intelligence conference includes talks held by representatives from the INTERPOL Innovation Centre, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and, among others, the Qatari Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

Lekhwiya, also under the command of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, was assigned to support the Paris Olympic Games held last summer by deploying vvarious specialised units. These included the Special Forces Unit (Lafdawiya), the Personal Protection Group, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, and the Cyber Security Unit.



“Qatar and France have very strong (security) relations,” Colonel Eric Espinal, Deputy Commander of the French National Gendarmerie Air Forces, told Doha News.

After his seminar on the 70-year evolution of the French National Gendarmerie, which focuses on crisis and emergency response to protect citizens, Espinal emphasised that his presentation sought to evaluate the potential benefits of their helicopter-based methods for the international community—particularly for Qatar.