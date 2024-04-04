InterContinental Madrid: Where luxury meets history and culture

This iconic hotel, owned by Katara Hospitality, is known for its exceptional hospitality and attentive customer service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable and comfortable stay, with personalised attention to their needs and preferences.

The five-star InterContinental Madrid lies in the heart of Madrid, Spain’s vibrant capital city packed with elegant boulevards and expansive, manicured parks.

Strategically located on the bustling Paseo de la Castellana at the diplomatic upscale area, the hotel offers easy access to offers easy access to Madrid’s key landmarks, shopping districts, and cultural sites, allowing guests to explore the city’s effervescent atmosphere with ease.

InterContinental Madrid was the first international property opened in Europe in 1953. It was the home for many Golden Age Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, Charlton Heston and Ava Gardner, who still have her beautiful Suite where she spent wonderful memories for 10 years.

The hotel offers 302 elegantly appointed rooms, including 33 suites and the outstanding Royal Suite with 400 sqm.

The accommodation’s portfolio features classic design and upscale amenities including the exclusive InterContinental Club with personal service and exclusive privileges to make every stay extra special.

The hotel’s warm staff is committed to delivering unforgettable moments for families.

The hotel includes several connected rooms and its dedicated concierge team guarantees the best recommendations to get the most out of your days in Madrid.

Madrid has become a major cultural capital in Europe.

The Spanish capital has excellent art museums such as Prado, Reina Sofía, Thyssen Bornemisza or Sorolla, which is located 5 minutes away from the hotel.

You will discover phenomenal restaurants, enormous parks, Europe’s largest Royal Palace and a unique inclusive atmosphere.

The hotel also offers personalised concierge services to assist guests with travel arrangements, dining reservations, and recommendations for exploring the city’s attractions and hidden gems.

It also boasts a range of dining options, including El Jardín fine dining restaurant serving Spanish cuisine and a renowned Sunday Brunch, as well as Bar 49, offering refreshing cocktails and a vibrant atmosphere.

The exquisite El Jardín Restaurant enjoys its own garden terrace sitting area which is a real haven of tranquillity amid this vibrant city.

Do not miss its health club and 24-hour fitness centre equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, weights, saunas and two treatment rooms for amazing massages and beauty treatments.

This iconic hotel, owned by Katara Hospitality, is known for its exceptional hospitality and attentive customer service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable and comfortable stay, with personalised attention to their needs and preferences.