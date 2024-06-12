Qatar Museums and Intl Committee for Museology to host conference on future of museums

The event’s organisers are inviting experts, researchers and individuals interested in museology to submit proposals to contribute to the December event.



The International Committee for Museology (ICOFOM) has announced that Qatar Museums (QM) will be at the helm of hosting a three-day global conference on museums and museology.



Under the theme ‘The Future of Museums and Museology Practices in a Changing World’, the event will be hosted in December, with QM collaborating with the International Council of Museums (ICOM)’s national committee for Qatar and the ICOM-Arab Regional Alliance.



The hybrid conference aims to bring together museum professionals, experts, and researchers from the Arab world to facilitate discussions.

ICOFOM’s announcement comes amid ongoing international conflicts, yet the committee has emphasised the crucial role of the global museum community in preserving cultural heritage despite challenging circumstances.

What will be discussed?

The conference aims to promote a sustainable museum sector aligned with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, whie addressing the region’s common challenges. To this end, the conference will focus on three sub-themes.



The session on ‘The Future of Museums Through Good Practice’ will spotlight successful initiatives by Qatari and international museum communities to empower museum professionals. Experts will highlight the significance of community engagement in fostering diverse skill sets, particularly among youth.

ICOFOM underscored the importance of involving young people in discussions and decision-making processes at the Doha conference to contribute constructively to crafting solutions for a sustainable future.

Discussions under the ‘The Future of Museums Through Resilience and Accessibility’ session will unpack how the region’s museum institutions can address contemporary challenges, such as climate change.

Panellists will consider the case study of Qatar hosting the Middle East and North Africa’s first International Horticultural Exhibition in 2023 as a platform to encourage awareness about sustainability.



Additionally, the conference will explore ‘The Future of Museums Through Technology and Innovation’. This sub-theme aims to spark conversations about how the region’s museums can can utilise technology like virtual and augmented reality to enhance audience engagement through interactive exhibitions.

Call for contributions

ICOFOM also announced an invitation for individuals to submit paper or workshop proposals to contribute to the conference.



The committee is seeking experts in the field, individuals with an interest in museology research and civil society representatives to participate in the event.

Contributions are welcomed in both English and Arabic in the form of short image-based presentations, long-format participatory workshops or presentations of academic research posters or papers related to the conference’s three sub-themes.