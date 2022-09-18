Injury-prone Marcos Reus may miss another World Cup

The attacking midfielder has capped 15 goals in 48 games for his national team.

Fate has been unkind to Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus, as the German footballer was stretchered off during a Bundesliga derby against Schalke on Saturday.

The captain, who was left in tears, was aided off the pitch with an ankle injury in the first half by members of Dortmund’s medical team, after a collision with Schalke’s Giovanni Reyna.

After Dortmund’s 1-0 win, coach Edin Terzić offered a brief update on the 33-year-old’s condition, with a complete diagnosis expected sometime this week.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Terzic said, “It looks like the ligaments were injured, but I don’t think it will last quite that long”

Reus has had a long history of injuries forcing him to miss major football tournaments, including the 2014 World Cup that saw his national team, Germany, lift the trophy. He sustained an ankle injury during a warm-up game.

A groin injury in 2016 ruled him out of the Euros and then the 2021 campaign.

The latest news will come as a huge blow to Germany coach, Hansi Flick, who selected Reus to play in the Nations League games against Hungary and England later this month.

On social media, Reus thanked fans for their support and spoke positively about his injury, “I will never give up,” as he congratulated his team on their victory over Schalke.

Germany’s World Cup campaign will open against Japan on November 23rd and go on to face Spain and Costa Rica as they hope to restore football glory on the world stage.