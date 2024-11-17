IEA welcomes Qatar and Türkiye’s support for stability in Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed Qatar and Türkiye’s policies for Afghanistan, emphasising the importance of international support for stability in the country.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Hamdullah Fetrat, stated that the stability of Afghanistan is beneficial to all countries and highlighted that the IEA is actively working to ensure the security, economy, and well-being of its people.

During a meeting between Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening stability in Afghanistan.

The discussions included the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, which both leaders agreed is crucial for long-term peace in the region.

In a joint statement between the Qatar and Turkey, the focus on enhancing security and fostering economic growth was reiterated.

“They emphasised the importance of respecting fundamental rights and inclusive governance and also highlighted the need for coordinated engagement with Afghanistan, as well as the continuation of humanitarian aid and sustainable development to its people,” the statement read.

According to local news outlets, Fetrat emphasised the significance of Qatar and Türkiye’s ongoing support for Afghanistan, particularly in fostering peace and stability, in an audio message.

He said, “We welcome the stance of Qatar and Turkey, which stresses the continuation of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” as reported by local news outlets.

He also pointed out that Afghanistan’s stability is not only in the country’s interest but also beneficial for the broader international community.

The IEA spokesperson further emphasized that Afghanistan, under its balanced foreign policy, is dedicated to building positive relationships with countries worldwide.

Fetrat specifically highlighted the importance of expanding political and economic relations with both Turkey and Qatar.

The Islamic Emirate remains committed to ensuring the protection of the legitimate rights of all citizens and creating an environment conducive to peace, security, and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Qatar and Türkiye strengthen ties across key sectors

Qatar and Turkey have expressed satisfaction with the progress made since the 9th session of their joint committee, underscoring over 100 agreements signed in previous sessions, as reported by the communiqué.

The two nations aim to expand economic relations with a goal of achieving a trade volume of $5 billion in the near future.

They are exploring opportunities to diversify trade, including public-private partnerships and cooperation in energy, particularly through long-term LNG agreements.

Both countries are also focused on enhancing cultural and educational exchanges. Plans include organizing exhibitions and events that celebrate their shared history, opening Turkish language centers in Qatar, and creating scholarship programs for students from conflict-affected regions.

In media and humanitarian cooperation, Qatar and Turkey have agreed to strengthen public diplomacy efforts through seminars, workshops, and exchanges of knowledge.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Palestine during the Gaza crisis, focusing on shared experience in health services and disaster management.

On defense and security, the nations discussed potential collaborations, including joint defense industry exhibitions and increased training programs.

They also committed to advancing technological cooperation through an Industrial Integration Forum to foster innovation and research.

Lastly, Qatar and Turkey recognized the urgency of addressing climate change and agreed to enhance cooperation on environmental sustainability, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The joint communiqué concluded by reaffirming both countries’ commitment to collaboration on regional and international issues.