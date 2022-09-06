Iconic Mexican commentator Enrique Bermudez to bow out after Qatar World Cup

Mexico’s Enrique Bermudez will say goodbye to the World Cup microphone after 44 years of narrating the FIFA tournament.

Known as El Perro by beloved football fanatics, Bermudez will retire after the Qatar World Cup, passing the microphone to the next generation.

The 72-year-old commentator announced his retirement during the scoreless United States and Mexico World Cup qualifiers.

Bermudez bid farewell to his World Cup career, sharing an emotional message as he thanked his colleagues and family for their support during his decade on the microphone.

“Qatar, which is going to be my 12th World Cup, I have been in 11, it will be the last one I will tell about. They are 44 years old, and I say goodbye to the World Cups,” said the Mexican El Perro.

Bermudez began his football journey in the 70s, voicing 11 World Cups consistently, starting with the 1978 edition in Argentina.

Establishing his career with Spanish media giants Televisa, Bermudez became a household name expanding his voice to both seven European Championship and Copa American Cups.

Additionally, Bermudez has narrated three Olympic games and four Confederations Cups, including four youth World Cups.

Outside the pitches, Bermudez has been the sports representative on FIFA’s video games, narrating FIFA 06 to FIFA 13.

Undoubtedly Bermudez will be applauded in Qatar as he raises his voice one last time for the international stage.

Bermudez will continue to commentate on other games, as he only mentioned that he will be stepping away from appearing in the World Cup scene.