Hundreds of sharpshooters from 63 countries take their shot at ISSF World Cup Shotgun Doha

An array of participants from the world’s best shooters will compete against one another for the eight-day tournament.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Doha 2023 has commenced, placing 465 male and female shooters in the mix at Lusail Shooting Complex.

Representing 63 countries, a series of tournaments will fire off until March 12, framing the competition as one of the biggest this year.

The high-profile tournament has attracted 30 world and Olympic champions, as well as several shooters from Qatar, including famed athlete Reem Al Sharshani.

Already qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Qatar’s Rashid Al Athba will make an appearance with Al Sharshani in hopes of succeeding in the tournament.

“The aim of Qatari shooters at home and outside home is always to be on the podium. Especially, we have Reem Al Sharshani, who won a silver medal at the Asian Championship recently,” said Deputy General Manager of the Championship Jassim Shaheen Al Sulaiti.

An opportunity to get the participants’ ratings up, Al Sulaiti voiced that the enterprise of shooting is highly demanding with the upcoming tournaments.

“Qatari shooters are actually having a very heavy schedule since the last month. They played in five competitions. So they are getting ready for the Asian Games which will be hosted by Qatar, and for the Olympics in Paris next year,” Al Sulaiti added.

“The Asian Games to us is very important. It’s the Olympics of Asia. So we love to compete with our neighbors and it’s always a fun and good environment to be in.”

The ISSF World Cup Shotgun Doha 2023 will end on March 12.