FIFA allocates millions to payout home clubs, national teams, and players.

The World cup will kick off on Sunday, with Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.

Footballers, national teams and clubs will be the central characters of this World Cup and many fans will wonder just how much their role models will earn for their participation.

Clubs around the world who also let go of footballers to allow them to play in the global tournament will also earn compensation from FIFA.

Players and national team

FIFA revealed earlier this year that the tournament champions will receive a record $42 million, a $6 million rise from 2018 and a startling $27 million increase from the 2006 World Cup.

Qatar, though, will benefit more than simply the victors. Just qualifying will earn each team $1.2 million.

Individual players might also hope to make money. Most football federations compensate their players.

Australia are reportedly set to pay each of their players $128,000 with an extra $164,000 to be awarded if they reach the knockout stages.

Here is a breakdown of how much teams will earn based on how far they progress in the tournament.

World Cup winner: $42 million

Runners-up: $30 million

Third-placed team: $27 million

Fourth-placed team: US$25 million

Teams ranked fifth through eighth: $17 million per team; $68 million in total.

Teams ranked ninth through sixteenth: $13 million per team; $104 million total.

Teams from 17th to 32nd place: $9 million per team; $144 million in total.



The clubs

There will be a mass migration of players joining their national teams for the World Cup. Some training fields will be hauntingly silent for the next five weeks, until the event concludes on December 18.

Clubs who release their players to compete in the World Cup will be reimbursed financially under FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme. The fund was established in 2010, with a portion of the income set aside solely for clubs that have agreed to participate in the scheme.

The amount paid to each participating club per player is determined by two factors: 1) the number of players released to compete in the World Cup and 2) the number of days each player spends at the final tournament, beginning two weeks before the first match and ending the day after the player’s team is eliminated.

Clubs get compensated for all of their players at the World Cup, regardless of whether they play or not.

The fund has grown dramatically over the last decade, from $40 million in South Africa in 2010 to $70 million in Brazil in 2014. The Club Benefits Programme provided $209 million to clubs during the 2014 World Cup, with a similar amount put aside for this year’s event.

A total of 416 clubs from 63 different member organisations will loan out their players for the 2022 World Cup.

Clubs will get around $10,000 each day, per player, for the time spent at the competition, whether or not they compete.

If one of its players’ national teams advances to the final, the club can get up to $370,000. These are the totals that will be subject to local taxes in the nation where the payments are made.