How Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C. is leading Qatar’s education sector into the future

Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani was recognised by Forbes Middle East in its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen’ for 2023.

Qatar’s top education institution has made waves across the country’s education sector in recent years by championing diversity and inclusion, as well as providing high-quality educational products and services to students of all backgrounds and ages within its schools and university.

Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C. (AFEH) is a dynamic and forward-thinking institution that is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, investing in its state-of-the-art campuses and advanced programmes while putting students first.

Led by Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, Al Faleh Educational Holding serves all educational stages from kindergarten to higher education-level and is deemed to be one of the most comprehensive educational institutions in the country.

The institution has made significant strides in education over the years, becoming the first woman-led Qatari company to go public, and the first educational institution to be listed on the stock market. Notably, AFEH is shariah compliant, making it a popular choice for Muslim students.

“Although we are part of a sector and business characterised primarily by long term investment, we are proud that we have made a number of achievements throughout the last 20 years,” the chairperson said.

“AFEH is moving forward with its expansion activities, while maintaining quality and applying the highest standards in the operation and management of educational campuses, to achieve the growth and returns to shareholders,” she added.

In April 2021, AFEH’s dedication to education and development was also demonstrated by its listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange Venture Market ], in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

AFEH’s subsidiaries include Doha International Kindergarten and Doha Academy Al Waab, Doha Academy Salwa branch and AFG College with the University of Aberdeen.

All of Doha Academy Schools are accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

“Al Faleh Educational Holding’s listing was a great success,” says Dr. Sheikha Aisha. “Our share price increased by 50% on the first day, and I was delighted to see a number of foreign funds investing in the company, in particular from the education sector.”

In 2017, AFEH invested in higher education by partnering with the top-ranked University of Aberdeen to establish AFG College, the first British university to open a campus in Qatar offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes that focus on employability and discipline offering in Qatar that meets local, regional and international demand.