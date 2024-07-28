HMC’s Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital expands physiotherapy services for male patients

The new male Physiotherapy Outpatient Department at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital will replace the current service for male patients at Al Khor Hospital.

In response to the growing demand for specialised physiotherapy services in northern Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital has announced the opening of a new Physiotherapy Outpatient Department specifically catering to male patients. This expansion, which begins on Sunday, July 28, 2024, aims to enhance accessibility, reduce waiting times, and improve patient satisfaction.

Recent statistical reports and analysis highlighted a growing demand for physiotherapy services, particularly among male patients. Approximately 60% of patients seeking these services fall into this category.

Refaa Al Enazi, Director of Rehabilitation Services, emphasised the significance of the expansion: “This will promote better accessibility to care, reduce waiting times, improve care quality, and enhance patient satisfaction,” she said in a press release.

The new department features advanced facilities and rehabilitative technology with a dedicated team offering customised treatment plans for male patients aged 15 and above, covering orthopedic pre- and post-surgical care, musculoskeletal disorders, and chronic pain management.

Dr. Ibrahim Mohd. Fawzy M A Hassan, Medical Director of Aisha Al Attiya Hospital, expressed enthusiasm about the hospital’s latest endeavor.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our physiotherapy outpatient service, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare to the community,” he added.

Dr. Hanadi Alhamad, Deputy Chief for Long Term Care and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at Hamad Medical Corporation, highlighted the facility “represents a substantial advancement in patient care.”

All existing patients will be contacted with further information for transferring from the Al Khor Hospital facility to the new department at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah.