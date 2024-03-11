Here are the health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

When individuals observe Ramadan by fasting, the act provides the body with an opportunity to undergo detoxification.

Fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is a cherished and significant practice observed by millions of Muslims around the world.

Fasting takes centre stage as a pivotal element of their dedication, transcending its religious roots to yield a plethora of physical, mental, and social advantages that reach well beyond the boundaries of religious rituals.

The start of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 2024 is astronomically expected to fall on Monday 11 March, according to the Qatar Calendar House.

Muslims in Qatar and all over the world, who are healthy enough, will forgo food and drink from sunrise until sunset to fulfil their religious obligation and attain piety.

Detoxifying

When individuals observe Ramadan by fasting, the act provides the body with an opportunity to undergo detoxification.

The abstinence from food and drink during daylight hours allows the digestive system to rest and expel accumulated toxins.

During fasting, the body transitions to utilising stored fat as an energy source, leading to the release of toxins stored within the fat cells.

Fasting also has the potential to enhance the production of specific hormones while holding back on inflammation, which further provides additional support for the body’s detoxification mechanisms.

Weight control

Fasting in Ramadan encourages self-discipline in terms of dietary habits. The limited eating window and the emphasis on wholesome, nutritious foods help believers maintain or achieve a healthy weight.

The practice of fasting promotes a balanced approach to food consumption and prevents overeating.

As the body adapts to restricted food and beverage intake throughout the day, it begins using up the stored fat as an energy source hence minimising these reserves.

Blood sugar control

Fasting plays a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels by diminishing insulin resistance and enhancing insulin sensitivity.

Again, during fasting, the body resorts to using stored glucose for energy, consequently lowering blood sugar levels.

The practice also addresses inflammation, a key contributor to insulin resistance. Fasting during Ramadan aids in weight loss, a pivotal factor in blood sugar control, as excess body fat can lead to heightened insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar levels.

Enhanced Immune System

A noteworthy benefit of fasting during Ramadan is its positive impact on the immune system.

Fasting prompts the body to shift from relying on glucose to using ketones derived from fat stores, studies have found.

This shift triggers autophagy, a process where the body breaks down and recycles damaged cells, including those within the immune system. Autophagy contributes to immune system improvement by eliminating old or impaired immune cells and replacing them with healthy ones.

Improved sleep quality

Fasting has been associated with enhanced sleep in various ways.

It has demonstrated a capacity to reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone that can disrupt sleep.

One of the benefits of fasting during Ramadan is its correlation with the increased production of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep.

Fasting may also assist in regulating circadian rhythms, the body’s natural 24-hour cycles governing physiological processes, including sleep.

Aligning these rhythms with the sleep-wake cycle may contribute to improved sleep quality and duration.

Blood Pressure Reduction

Studies have indicated that fasting contributes to a decrease in blood pressure by reducing sodium levels and inflammation, both factors linked to hypertension.

The practice’s promotion of weight loss further aids in lowering blood pressure. Fasting has been found to enhance insulin sensitivity, another factor associated with reduced blood pressure.

Regulation of ‘Bad’ Cholesterol

Ramadan fasting brings about a critical benefit in regulating low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, commonly known as ‘bad’ cholesterol.

This is achieved by lowering triglyceride levels in the blood, a type of fat implicated in high cholesterol.

The fasting state prompts the use of stored fat as energy, essentially reducing triglyceride and LDL cholesterol levels in the bloodstream.