Here are all the major deals signed during Sheikh Tamim’s state visit to the UK

From education to green finance, Qatar’s official state visit to the UK lead by the Amir brought in several new agreements and deals between the two nations.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has returned from his official state visit to the United Kingdom, the first for Qatar under the rule of King Charles III, and the third of Qatar in its modern history.

The two-day visit was a historic one for both Qatar and the UK. Doha has penned landmark deals to finance several British sectors, among them a $1.3bn agreement in the UK’s fintech and green finance scene.

Sheikh Tamim also met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, where the two leaders agreed that their countries’ “thriving investment relationship would continue to grow and deliver significant benefits for both countries.”

The leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian territories.

Top deals inked in UK state visit

Qatar and the UK announced a landmark deal during Sheikh Tamim’s speech to both Houses of Parliament in the Robing Room of the House of Lords.

The new partnership will see a $1.3bn investment into climate technologies in the UK. The landmark clean energy deal will help launch hubs and startups across the UK and Qatar, with special focus on energy efficiency, carbon management and green power.

The billion dollar investment is also set to increase skilled job creation in both nations.

British engineering giant Rolls-Royce will receive funding for their technology programmes in order to “improve energy efficiency, support new sustainable fuels and lower carbon emissions.”

Qatar is one of Rolls-Royce’s biggest customers as it equips their engines to a portion of Qatar Airways’s fleet.

Qatar and the United Kingdom also agreed to double their joint humanitarian funding to £79.4m ($100m) on Tuesday.

Qatar and the UK announced that the two would pursue closer relations to “seize the enormous potential of genomics – the study of our DNA – to overhaul healthcare, as well as for work focusing on AI’s scope to drive economic growth and make public services more efficient.”

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) penned a second phase of a grant agreement with Turquoise Mountain Trust, a Scotland-based non-governmental organization.

The agreement will support livelihoods of weavers and craftspeople in Afghanistan and will “continue driving sustainable economic growth by providing livelihood support, integrating weavers into the international market, empowering Afghan women, and promoting social and environmental responsibility in Afghanistan,” QFFD said.

“During his visit to the United Kingdom, Mr. Fahad Al-Sulaiti, Director General, met with Mr. Will Straw, Chief Executive Officer of King’s Trust International. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest and explored avenues for cooperation,” QFFD posted on their official page on X.

On the education front, Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the adoption of a new initiative to support and sponsor the UK Alumni Network in Qatar in collaboration with the British Council.

“Both parties reaffirmed the Ministry’s appreciation for the British Council’s ongoing efforts and significant contributions to supporting the UK Alumni Network in Qatar,” the Ministry said.

As part of the initiative, both parties will play a role in events and celebrations organised by the British Embassy in Qatar to strengthen cooperation between the UK and Qatar.