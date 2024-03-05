Hakkasan Doha unveils a special culinary experience for Ramadan 2024

Embrace the essence of togetherness as Hakkasan Doha invites you to gather with loved ones in an ambience of elegance and tradition, unveiling an unparalleled Ramadan dining experience.

Hakkasan Doha, renowned for its Cantonese cuisine, announces its special Ramadan dining experience for 2024, blending traditional Ramadan flavours with Cantonese favourites.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Hakkasan Doha invites guests to enjoy a curated menu featuring a variety of dishes that showcase the rich culinary heritage of both cultures. The menu includes refreshing starters such as the Cherry Fizz pre-Iftar fruit blend, followed by soul-warming appetizers like Morel Mushroom Soup, Dim Sum Trio, and Royal King Crab Qatayef.

For the main course, guests can indulge in a selection of dishes crafted with bold flavours and premium ingredients. Highlights include the Spicy Prawn, Lemongrass Roasted Chicken, Poached Aubergine, and Wagyu Beef with Quinoa Fried Rice, each offering a unique blend of tastes that honour the traditions of Ramadan while incorporating Cantonese influences.

To conclude the meal on a sweet note, guests can savour the Chocolate Berries Sphere dessert, a delightful combination of rich chocolate and fresh berries.

Hakkasan Doha will be open daily during Ramadan, welcoming guests from sunset until 1 am. The special Iftar menu is priced at QAR 328 per person for a minimum table of two, offering a memorable dining experience for all.

Guests can choose from various seating options, including indoor, outdoor, and rooftop areas adorned with traditional Ramadan decorations. Shishas will also be available for those looking to enhance their dining experience.

For reservations and more information, please contact Hakkasan Doha at +974 4446 0170 or visit their website.