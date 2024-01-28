Golfing world gears up for the highly anticipated Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Since its inaugural running in 1998, Qatar has gained admiration from the Golf world as it attracts the best talent from the sport.

Organisers of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters have confirmed that the 27th Edition of the favoured DP World Tour golf event will be once again hosted at the Doha Golf Club (DGC) on 8-11 February.

With details of the tournament expected to be revealed next month, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is a yearly tournament on the DP World Tour Calendar, where many of the world’s top golfers compete against one another.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, commended the news of the tournament, saying: “As we continue our committed sponsorship of the premier European tour golf event, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, spanning the past 19 years, we strategically align with Qatar’s Vision to emerge as a global sports hub and a host for significant international sporting events.”

Abraham added: “As participants gather from around the world, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the very best of luck in this tournament, coupled with the hope for a successful event.”

Last year, DGC hosted the 2023 Qatar Masters, which is also organised and sponsored by Commercial Bank.

Held in October, the tournament’s biggest headline was the contest’s prize money increasing from its previous sum of $2 million to $3.75 million.

Event organisers told Doha News that prize money was essential to players, but so was the ranking of points as it was the last counting event of the DP World tour.

“There’s a lot of players, as we say, on the bubble to keep their playing rights for next year,” an organiser told Doha News in a press conference.

“They are fighting for that. And we also have a lot of players here, but it’s competing for players in the finals. So a very important tournament for everybody,” the organiser said. “It’s the last counting event on the DP World Tour.”