GIMS Qatar expands its horizon with Urban Playground activation at Lusail Boulevard

Prepare for a weekend of exciting and unforgettable events at Qatar’s stunning Lusail Boulevard.

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) has stepped out of Switzerland for the first time in its history, partnering with Qatar Tourism to unveil the Urban Playground on the renowned Lusail Boulevard.

During the second weekend of GIMS Qatar, Lusail Boulevard will be transformed into an automotive wonderland. The initiative aims to infuse the spirit of the legendary motor show into the local scene, offering complimentary entertainment and an extraordinary exhibit of luxury vehicles.

“We are delighted to partner with Qatar Tourism for The Urban Playground, which takes place on the sidelines of one of the world’s most prestigious automotive exhibitions, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS Qatar),” said Eng. Ali Al-Ali, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer – Qatar at Qatari Diar.

“This edition marks the first time the renowned international exhibition is being held outside its original home in Switzerland.”

Attention drivers!

Lusail Boulevard will see traffic disruptions starting from Wednesday in preparation for the GIMS weekend activities.

Between October 12 and 14, from 17:00 to 22:00, attendees can expect a range of festivities including riveting performances by music artists, DJs, as well as insightful sessions at the Lusail Plaza Towers’ central stage.

The weekend will also feature an “Auto-Life Village”, aiming to offer guests a comprehensive experience. From gourmet food to shopping options and exciting family activities, including a pit crew challenge and car doodle fun, there’s something for everyone.

“The Urban Playground is set to bring the energy and excitement of GIMS Qatar right into the heart of one of the most iconic destinations in Qatar. The weekend-long festivities at Lusail Boulevard are free and open to the public, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable celebration of car culture,” said Sheikha Hessa Jassim Al Thani, who heads the Marketing and Planning Department at Qatar Tourism.

The GIMS Qatar Parade of Excellence is also scheduled for October 12 at 19:00. Collaboratively organised with Sealine Circuit Sports Club – Mawater, the parade promises a breathtaking showcase of up to 100 exceptional vehicles.

It’s a car lover’s dream, from brand-new launches and supercars to classics and museum-worthy pieces.

“The weekend-long festivities at Lusail Boulevard will be one of the fantastic events hosted by the city. It will provide a great opportunity to explore the many exciting activities accompanying the exhibition, including stunning car displays. We are pleased to welcome all attendees to this wonderful event,” Al-Ali added.

The Urban Playground is but a fragment of the inaugural GIMS Qatar.

Throughout the event, Qatar will metamorphose into an automotive haven, incorporating landmark tourist spots like the Lusail Boulevard, Sealine, National Museum of Qatar, and the Lusail International Circuit. GIMS Qatar, which opened its doors to the public on October 7, continues till October 14, 2023.

Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the exhibition spans over 10,000 m2. With 30 prominent car brands, over 10 global debuts, and more than 20 regional introductions, GIMS Qatar is geared up to be the region’s premier auto show.