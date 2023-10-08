GIMS Qatar: All you need to know about Sealine Adventure Hub

Discover the fusion of adventure and luxury at the Sealine Adventure Hub, here’s what to expect.

As the much-awaited Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar 2023 opens its doors, visitors now have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the event’s most unique experiences: the Sealine Adventure Hub.

While GIMS Qatar has rolled out a range of sideline events and activities to compliment the main event, the Sealine Adventure Hub is said to be the crown jewel of the automotive celebration.

Here’s all you need to know:

All about the experience

Spanning seven days from October 7 until October 13, the Sealine Adventure Hub is the go-to destination for thrill-seekers.

Housed at The Outpost Al Barari, a luxurious hotel engulfed in Qatar’s vast desert, the hub promises a taste of unparalleled off-road vehicle adventures for all those looking to see what the nation has to offer.

What, where and all the feature highlights

The hub is not just an isolated event but an extension of the main GIMS Qatar exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), where visitors can expect a diverse car gallery displaying both brand-new and classic off-road vehicles.

Sheikha Hessa al-Thani, who spearheads Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, stated that the hub provides a perfect blend of Qatar’s mesmerising desert beauty and the adrenaline of off-road adventures.

“This adventure-filled experience perfectly complements the automotive showcase while offering visitors the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Qatar’s desert while witnessing exhilarating off-road performances.”

The schedule

For a duration of five hours starting from 3pm, attendees can explore the car exhibition or partake in a myriad of desert adventures. Whether it’s camel rides, sandboarding, or even remote-controlled car races, there’s something for everyone.

Located along the unique southern coastal landscape where the desert meets the sea, the Sealine backdrop ensures every moment is picturesque.

Evenings are marked with a special main event at 5:30 p.m., and as the day winds down, attendees can relish a traditional BBQ feast complemented by live music. The day concludes with scheduled transportation back to DECC at 8 p.m.

Tickets and packages

The Sealine Adventure Hub is an exclusive ticketed event available only during GIMS Qatar 2023. Options include:

Standard ticket: Grants access, dinner, and desert activities.

Premium ticket: Adds on dune bashing and a shuttle service to and from DECC.

Accommodation package: Offers a stay in one of The Outpost Al Barari’s luxury villas.

“The exceptional ambiance and luxurious surroundings of our resort provide an ideal backdrop for an unforgettable experience,” Mohammad Taha, general manager of The Outpost Al Barari, commented about the experience.

“This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering guests unparalleled experiences and a chance to immerse themselves in the beauty of our serene environment.”

Qatar’s GIMS 2023

The hub is just one facet of the inaugural GIMS Qatar 2023, running from October 5 – 14. Beyond Sealine, Qatar will transform into an automobile haven with attractions set up at landmarks like Lusail Boulevard and the National Museum of Qatar.

It’s all part of Qatar Tourism’s vision to put the country on the map as the fastest-growing destination by 2030.

Hosting over 30 esteemed automotive brands, the GIMS Qatar 2023 at DECC is slated to be the Middle East’s most prestigious automotive event.

For tickets, visit the Virgin Megastore website.