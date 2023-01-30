Ghanaian superstar Andre Ayew parts way with Al Sadd

The 33-year-old midfielder has long been rumoured to leave the star-studded team

Qatar’s Al Sadd has announced an agreement with African superstar Andre Ayew to terminate the player’s contract with five months left on his two-year deal.

In a statement on his social media channels, Ayew confirmed his exit from the team, expressing gratitude towards Al Sadd’s former coach Xavi.

OFFICIAL: Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent



“Big thanks to Al Sadd FC, the coaches who believed in me at Al Sadd FC, especially Xavi, who brought me here, and to all my teammates. I also want to thank the amazing fans for the massive support all these years,” the Black Stars Captain wrote.

“I count myself fortunate to have been part of the club’s rich history. We won: the Qatar Stars League, the Qatar FA Cup (Emir Cup). 39 Games, 22 Goals in all competitions,” Ayew added.

“I wish Al Sadd FC all the best. The club will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ayew joined the Qatari pitch after leaving Swansea City in 2021, following in his father’s footsteps Abedi Pele who signed and played for Al Sadd in 1983.

Lining up with Xavi as a manager, Ayew was coached under the Barcelona legend in his last year of coaching the Qatari team.

Ayew has now been rumoured to join Al-Rayyan, a rival member of Al Sadd, and could be replaced by France’s Nabil Fekir or Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal, according to Qatar Football Live.