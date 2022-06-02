Get your workout gear ready for one of the biggest gyms in town

Pack your workout gear and get ready for one of the biggest gyms in town at Al Messila, starting from 1 June.

Al Messila Spa has launched a new gym as their latest addition to the many other fitness facilities at the luxurious urban resort.

The 500-square meters state-of-art gym will be fully supplied with the latest TechnoGym machines and fitness equipment to meet all your workout needs.

“We really wanted to elevate the fitness experience of our guests and spa members,” said Mr. Ziad Mallah, General Manager of the resort.

The gym is open every day from 6am until 11pm, and can be accessed through membership enrollment or a regular day pass.

If you want to catch your breath after a long workout, you can access the Al Messila Resort’s spa, the most extensive of its kind in the region. Measuring 15,000 square meters, the facility has a ladies only section and covers a two-story building.

“Our spa is a haven for all those seeking well-being,” added Fatos Dulger, the director of the Spa.

The spa includes 12 indoor pools and whirlpools, three padel courts, two squash courts, spinning and HITT studios, as well as personal training programmes.

For busy people with post-gym plans, worry no more as an entire area for beauty and body treatments, Beyond Beauty, is there for you to freshen up.

“Here at Al Messila Spa, we promote a holistic approach to wellness, which involves elements of fitness, relaxation and beauty,” said Dulger.

With the inauguration of the gym, the spa also launched a completely revamped schedule of fitness classes, beauty and relaxation treatments. Brand new membership programmes are also part of the upgrades at the resort.

Al Messila is a rich collection resort and spa, offering a balance of Qatar’s golden desert sands and modern aesthetic. The resort is an urban oasis covering an area known for its water and indigenous trees.

The ideal staycation location is part of Marriott International’s luxury brands portfolio, embracing the environment.

Its name is derived from the Arabic word for “where the water flows”, and is home to native flora such as Lawz-Hindi, Acacia, Sidra and Mimosa trees.

The relaxing sound of water is heard upon entering the resort, with fountains decorating Al Messila alongside pools and waterfalls.