International Day of Yoga: Understanding the journey of the self 

This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.”

Millions are set to observe the 10th International Day of Yoga, with residents in Qatar increasingly embracing this practice, reflecting a growing trend within the Gulf country.

The United Nations officially designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through Resolution 69/131, which was initiated by India and supported by a record 175 member states.

Once considered taboo in the Gulf region due to its association with Hindu and Buddhist elements dating back thousands of years to ancient India, yoga has now gained in popularity. This ancient practice has attracted numerous experts to Qatar, who teach both the physical postures and philosophical aspects of yoga.

This year, the international day is held under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”, kicking off a series of engaging events scheduled to take place in Doha.

These events aim to offer individuals a firsthand experience of the holistic benefits of yoga. One such event is Qatar’s Indian embassy yoga event at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, featuring a variety of activities.

With a flourishing yoga community, Qatar now hosts numerous yoga studios and instructors, providing a sanctuary where individuals can embark on journeys of self-discovery and well-being.

Yoga as a ‘state of being’

Yet, to some, yoga is still viewed as a fable.

Skeptics often view the practice of contorting one’s body into complex poses, accompanied by what they deem to be pseudoscientific stretches and chants, as intimidating or associated predominantly with femininity. This perception is influenced by the mainstream portrayal of yoga.

However, experts in Doha have called yoga a holistic practice that can provide valuable tools to enhance the effectiveness of any healing process within the body.

In an interview with Doha News, Eylin Perez – a yoga instructor, breathwork, and mindfulness facilitator – said she encountered several misconceptions during her sessions.

“We need to understand that yoga goes beyond the yoga postures, so limiting the practice to the physical aspect is a big misconception that prevents us from understanding the real meaning of yoga,” Perez said.

One of the main misconceptions is assuming that yoga is only the sequence of yoga postures, she went on to say.

“Yoga can’t be seen, and it can’t be captured on camera because it is a state of being,” Perez explained. “What we see often are the asanas – or yoga postures – and with the right intention behind them, these can help us move towards a state of yoga or union.”

Starting her practice at 15, the Peruvian expat has taught yoga for nearly 10 years.

During her time as an instructor and practitioner, Perez has had to debunk theories that portray yoga as a religion, which often deters many people from engaging in the practice.

“It emphasises personal well-being and self-awareness rather than adherence to specific religious doctrines or rituals,” she said.

In her experience teaching various dynamic yoga styles like Power or Vinyasa Flow, as well as calming ones like Yin or Restorative, Perez was surprised to see that many of her clients in Qatar initially expect only physical improvements, which is another common misconception.

“However, they soon experience additional benefits, such as better sleep quality, improved mood, higher energy levels, and reduced stress,” she said. “It’s fascinating to witness this transformation and to see how yoga enhances overall well-being beyond just the physical aspect.”

In her classes, Perez said a diverse group of clients attend her sessions, with many of her practitioners looking for stress relief.

“Most of the participants in my sessions are women between 20 and 50. My private clients are all females, and almost all of them come from a corporate background since I provide corporate wellness sessions and stress management workshops,” Perez told Doha News.

“For these clients, the main focus is stress relief, breathing exercises, and gentle types of yoga that help them unwind and relax after a long day at work,” she added.

Yoga as preventive care than a cure

Regarded as a journey of self-discovery, yoga can profoundly impact individuals in their daily lives.

With a decade of experience teaching Vinyasa, Hatha, Kundalini, and Yin Yoga in Qatar and globally, Systemic Wellness Coach, Yoga Instructor, and Holistic Therapist Danica Dsouza emphasises the preventive benefits of yoga.

Dsouza told Doha News that she views yoga as “more of a preventive care than a cure”, despite claims of healing from certain health conditions reported by some individuals after practicing yoga.

“Practicing yoga involves not only physical postures but also breathwork, meditation, and mindfulness. These elements work together to reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and enhance physical fitness,” Dsouza said.

Yoga can also provide significant benefits in managing chronic conditions and promoting recovery.

“For example, gentle yoga practices can help alleviate symptoms of arthritis, lower back pain, and hypertension,” Dsouza explained. “Breathwork and meditation can reduce anxiety and depression, contributing to better mental health.”

Harmony of mind, body, heart and soul

Despite being seen as a free-spirited practice, both experts believe that practicing yoga incorrectly can harm one’s body.

“Body alignment is crucial in yoga, as proper posture and breathing techniques are essential for achieving the desired benefits. It’s important to understand the contraindications of each asana [pose] and pranayama [breathing exercise],” Dsouza said.

“Practicing yoga incorrectly can lead to injuries and potentially cause more harm than good,” she added.

Perez stressed that yoga isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

Several factors must be remembered when practicing, including a qualified instructor who “prioritises safety and correct alignment to fully benefit from yoga’s therapeutic effects without unnecessary risks.”

But when practiced correctly, yoga can be seen as a harmony between the mind, body, heart, and soul. It integrates physical postures with breathing exercises and meditation to achieve holistic health benefits that include the emotional and spiritual aspects of well-being.

“Yoga encourages self-awareness, self-acceptance, and personal growth,” Dsouza said. “The practice fosters a deeper connection with oneself, helping to balance emotions and cultivate a sense of purpose and fulfilment.”