Qatar, WHO join forces to launch innovative rehabilitation data system

Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have launched a joint Rehabilitation Data System in the Gulf state, making Qatar one of the pioneers globally to adopt this new system.

Signed on Sunday with the support of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), the agreement empowers Qatar’s health sector to enhance its rehabilitation services by delivering personalised services tailored to the unique needs of each individual.

In a statement, HMC described the agreement as “a landmark development” and “a major step forward” for the Gulf state’s local health sector.

“This initiative aligns with Qatar’s National Health Strategy to provide high-quality, patient-centred care,” Dr Hanadi Al Hamad, the Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation at HMC, said.

“By leveraging advanced health information systems, we are ensuring that our rehabilitation services meet international standards and address the unique needs of our population.”

Al Hamad, who spearheaded the initiative, described it as “more than just an advancement” and one that guarantees every patient receiving the best possible rehabilitation care based on the latest evidence and data.

Dr Wouter De Groote, technical adviser at WHO, echoed Al Hamad, saying that the new system is set to change the “plan for rehabilitation care”.

“It’s about building a system that is proactive, predictive, and patient-centred,” Groote explained.

Qatar’s developing health sector

The launch of the new system comes against the backdrop of major transformations that Qatar’s healthcare system has been undergoing over the past years, with plans to launch the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 soon.

Speaking at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva in May, Qatar’s Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Al Kuwari offered a glimpse of the upcoming strategy, which she said is aimed at addressing “key challenges” facing the local health system.

Qatar’s healthcare has been ranked among the top 20 countries in Numbeo’s 2024 indexes for the fourth consecutive year.

The Gulf state was also ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

Last year, five Qatari hospitals were ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres, the highest number of hospitals from the region on the global ranking.

Four centres under HMC made it onto the list, including Rumailah Hospital, Hamad General Hospital, the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, and the Heart Hospital.

The fifth Doha-based entity that reached the global ranking is Sidra Medicine, which falls under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

Qatar was elected as the president of the WHO Executive Board on May 31, 2023 in recognition of its ongoing support for the global entity’s efforts.

In recognition of Qatar’s healthcare approach, Qatar became the first country in the world to have all its municipalities awarded the Healthy City title by the WHO in 2022.