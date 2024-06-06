WHO confirms first human death linked to new bird flu strain

According to the World Health Organization’s investigation, the victim died after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, and nausea.

A Mexico resident has died in what officials say is the world’s first death from a bird flu strain not previously detected in humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The 59-year-old resident of Mexico died on April 24 after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, and general discomfort.

The H5N2 strain of avian influenza has been recorded in birds worldwide, but no claims of human infection or deaths have been reported until now.

“Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown, A(H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico,” WHO said.

Mexico’s health ministry also backed the report that the source of infection in the victim had not been identified, and stated that there was no evidence of any person-to-person transmission.

Mexican health officials said that the man’s underlying ailments included chronic kidney failure, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Andrew Pekosz, an influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, told Reuters news agency that the man’s prior health conditions put him at risk.

The WHO maintains that the current risk of bird flu to the general population is low.