Berlin had scored a total of 313 goals in 101 matches, an average of more than three per match.

Germany has released its 26-man squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, just 10 days ahead of the kick off date of the major tournament in Qatar.

Coach ​​Hansi Flick made the exciting announcement, which saw the surprise return of midfielder Mario Gotze in his first international call up in six years.

The Eintracht Frankfurt player had scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Midfielder Marco Reus suffered a recent injury, ruling him out of the tournament.

Germany was the first country to secure its spot out of 32 other nations at the World Cup, the first to ever take place in the Middle East.

The four-time World Cup champions had declared its victory in the 2022 qualifiers in a 4-0 win over North Macedonia last year.

Havertz had scored the opening goal that led Germany to the World Cup in Qatar.

Germany had scored a total of 313 goals in 101 matches, an average of more than three per match.

Squad list