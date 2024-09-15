Geekend 2024: Qatar’s three-day celebration of pop culture and community

Geekend is an annual pop cultural event presented by the Doha Film Institute.

Over the weekend, the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard was transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity.

Geekend 2024, an annual event since 2013, is eagerly anticipated by Qatar’s geek community. For three days, fans of gaming, anime, and pop culture were united in immersive experiences and interactive activities.

In an exclusive interview, Abdulla Al Mosallam, the founder of Geekdom, shared his vision for the event.

“Geekend is a smaller celebration of creativity and community, forming part of the larger Geekdom event, which is the largest pop culture gathering in Doha,” he explained.

Al Mosallam, who is also the chief administrative officer of Doha Film Institute (DFI), noted that the inspiration for Geekend came from the need to provide a safe space for Qatar’s talented individuals to express their passion for anime, pop culture, and all things geek.

“We wanted to provide them with a platform to showcase their talents, meet others with similar interests, and enjoy themselves,” he said.

The event kicked off each day at 3pm, with attendees eagerly lining up to enter the venue.

Geekend Market

Geekend Market at the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard. Source: Geekdom Instagram

The Geekend Market was the vibrant heart of the event, showcasing the talents of local and regional artists and vendors.

The market thrived with energy as attendees wandered through a diverse array of unique creations, each reflecting the passions and creativity of its maker.

From stunning pieces of original artwork to carefully handcrafted jewelry, and fashion accessories, the market featured something for every taste and interest.

Collectors and enthusiasts alike were drawn to the rare and exclusive items on display, including limited-edition prints, custom toys, and an assortment of pop culture memorabilia.

The market offered everything from comic books to anime costumes, catering to both casual fans and collectors.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to interact with the creators, gaining insights into their processes and inspirations while securing exclusive items available only at the event.

Gamers’ Arena

Gamers’ Arena at Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard. Source: Geekdom Instagram

A highlight of Geekend 2024 was the Board Game Arena, designed to appeal to both novice and seasoned gamers.

Organised by Majlis Shabab, this section of the event featured a diverse selection of board games, including popular titles like Quoridor, catering to fans of all ages and interests.

The event also buzzed with excitement from eSports tournaments held throughout, offering gamers a thrilling platform to compete and display their skills. These tournaments drew large crowds, creating a dynamic atmosphere for both participants and spectators.

Anime fans were also given their moment to shine with ‘Who Wants to Be an Anime Millionaire?’ by Nakama, a thrilling trivia challenge that tested their knowledge across a wide range of anime series, films, and pop culture moments.

Participants faced off in rounds of increasingly difficult questions, ranging from classic anime to the latest releases.

Snoonu Hackathon and karaoke night

“At Geekend, we aim to bring together a diverse group of people united by their shared passions and interests, creating a weekend filled with fun, creativity, and unforgettable memories,” Al Mosallam said.

For example, the Snoonu Hackathon is a digital art challenge where participants compete to create innovative artworks within a limited timeframe.

This year’s challenge required participants to use their talents to create a visually engaging animation that creatively represent the experience of Snoonu delivery drivers.

In addition to the art competition, the event featured the Tokyo Mystery, an immersive escape room-style experience. Teams tackled riddles and intricate puzzles inspired by Tokyo’s neon-lit streets. With enigmatic clues and a ticking clock, participants worked under pressure to unravel the city’s secrets and achieve victory.

Geekend Karaoke Night at Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard. Source: Geekdom Instagram

As the day’s events wrapped up, Geekend Karaoke Night kicked off, inviting fans to perform their favourite songs from anime, video games, and pop culture.

With a lively atmosphere, the event was a safe space for attendees to express themselves and end the night on a high note, celebrating their shared passions and talents.