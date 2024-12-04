From Doha to Delhi: Qatar charts trade and investment path at Indian business forum

The summit featured participation from ministers, officials, business leaders, and investors from various nations, providing an opportunity for dialogue on strengthening global economic ties.

Qatar took part in the 29th edition of the Partnership Summit 2024, held over two days in New Delhi, India.

The event, which brought together global leaders, officials and investors, served as a platform for dialogue on international economic relations and strategies for advancing the global economy.

Qatar’s delegation was led by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

The country’s participation aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties with India, promote its business environment and showcase opportunities for foreign direct investment.

In his remarks at the opening session, Al Sayed underlined the robust relationship between Qatar and India, which he described as being built on “mutual trust and fruitful cooperation over the years.”

He highlighted the progress in trade between the two nations, noting a 55% increase since 2020, with trade volumes reaching nearly $14 billion in 2023.

He also emphasised on India’s role as Qatar’s second-largest trading partner and the contribution of Indian investors to over 20,000 companies and projects within Qatar.

Al Sayed expressed optimism about the future of economic and investment partnerships, crediting the shared vision of both nations’ leadership for fostering deeper bilateral cooperation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Sayed held discussions with Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Partnership Summit.

The two ministers explored ways to enhance trade partnerships, expand trade volumes, and identify new areas of cooperation in foreign trade.

Further meetings were held with Sanjeev Puri, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry and Co-Chair of the Summit, focusing on increasing private sector collaboration and encouraging joint investments in the Qatari and Indian markets.

Al Sayed also engaged with representatives of Indian private sector companies, discussing Qatar’s economic developments, investment incentives, and initiatives aimed at supporting private sector growth and attracting global businesses.