From brink of amputation to full recovery: Qatar’s HMC introduces innovative limb-saving surgery

HMC continues to integrate advanced medical technologies to enhance healthcare outcomes in Qatar.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has performed two pioneering surgeries to reconstruct thigh bones, successfully saving patients’ limbs from amputation.

This marks the first use of the innovative Capa-Masquelet technique in Qatar, carried out by the Plastic and Orthopedic Surgery teams at Hamad General Hospital.

According to HMC press release, Dr. Mohammad Mounir, Consultant in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, explained that the procedure is designed to reconstruct long bones such as those in the arms, legs, and thighs, which are often severely damaged due to trauma, cancer, or infections.

“This technique allows us to preserve limbs and significantly reduce the risk of amputation caused by acute bone loss,” he said.

The first case involved a 16-year-old patient who had undergone multiple surgeries following the removal of a malignant tumor in the thigh.

The second case was a man in his thirties who sustained serious trauma to the thigh during a vehicular accident.

Both patients were referred to HMC’s surgical and plastic teams, which opted for the innovative procedure to prevent amputation.

“The Capa-Masquelet technique represents a qualitative leap in long bone reconstruction,” Dr. Mounir noted.

“It combines the Capa-Masquelet method, which regenerates bone using boosting tissue, with the Capanna technique, which involves bone grafting. This unique approach effectively reconstructs missing bone segments, restoring strength, stability, and functionality.”

Dr. Ahmad Mounir, Consultant in Bone Surgery, highlighted the technique’s potential for advanced cases of bone loss where traditional methods might fail due to poor blood circulation.

He explained, “By replacing lost bone and repairing gaps, the procedure supports bone healing while maintaining the leg’s length. Patients typically begin recovery after six weeks and return to normal activities within four to six months.”

Dr. Ahmad added, “The successful implementation of the Capa-Masquelet technique opens up new avenues for treating critical bone injuries, offering hope to patients facing significant challenges in improving their quality of life.”