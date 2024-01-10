From aisle to door:  The top 2023 fun facts about Talabat Mart’s orders in Qatar

Consumers can order their necessities from Talabat Mart by downloading Talabat through the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei App Gallery.

The evolution of online grocery shopping has meant no more hunting for parking spots, navigating crowded aisles, or waiting in line at the checkout.

Instead, people order their necessities from their sofas, kitchens or from behind their desks.

Talabat has released the latest data showing online grocery shopping trends across Qatar, one digital cart at a time.

From unveiling the most loved product of 2023 to lightning-fast order preparation time, Talabat takes a look at the rise of groceries from across the year.

The Most Ordered Local Brands

There’s nothing better than going local and purchasing from Qatari manufacturers. The numbers have spoken and the top-loved local brands are Baladna, Qbake, Dandy, and Mazzraty.

The Most Loved Product

Consumer preferences are ever-evolving and they are as diverse as they come. In Qatar, bananas emerged as the champion, closely followed by water, energy drinks and fresh chicken.

The Most Wanted Categories

No matter what time of day, no matter what’s on the menu, leading the goods in the most wanted category were dairy, cheese and eggs, with beverages following behind as a close second.

Peak Order Time

Orders pour in around the clock, but Talabat Mart’s peak hour is the hour of truth. At 7 pm, the platform transforms into a bustling marketplace, breathing life into the virtual shopping world.

Fastest Order Prepared

How fast are Talabat Mart pickers? Fast. With an astonishing average picking time of under 1.879815 minutes, the team redefines efficiency, ensuring that orders are assembled in the blink of an eye.

With over 7,000 products to seek through, Talabat Mart’s interface promises 24/7 grocery shopping with deliveries in under 30 minutes.

With steadily increasing assortments, stores and orders, Talabat Mart is always evolving – and has seen a 65% improvement in terms of fully stocking items that customers need daily, compared to last year.

Behind the scenes of all these stats are strategically located delivery-only stores that help hard-working teams, pickers and riders deliver orders fast and efficiently, as well as optimised tech that allows for inventory accuracy, helping speedy pickers prep orders in just a few minutes.

This is also supported by the Talabat Mart team who diligently work on category management with local partners and distributors, ensuring all customers’ loved items are always available.

The secret recipe to Talabat Mart’s success lies in its commitment to understanding customers and improving technology to meet customers’ ever-evolving needs.

The mission is straightforward: utilise optimised technology and local resources to deliver an exceptional and personalised shopping experience that keeps pace with the dynamic everyday lives of the community.

Talabat Mart isn’t just providing a service — it’s actively shaping the future of online grocery shopping, one order at a time.