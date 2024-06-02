Doha Fire Station showcases Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired creations by 55 art students

The exhibition features the students’ reimagining of O’Keeffe’s signature subjects of flowers and cityscapes.



The Doha Fire Station has opened its doors to the public for the inauguration of the ‘At the Garden of O’Keeffe” art exhibition, featuring the work of dozens of students from Qatar’s International Academy for Intercultural Development (IAID).

The performing arts academy collaborated with the contemporary art space’s Artist in Residence initiative to showcase the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired artworks from 55 of their students.

Titled ‘At the Garden of O’Keeffe”, the exhibition will run until June 8.



O’Keeffe is recognised for her depictions of symbols of American modernity, such as New York skyscrapers. Her name is also synonymous with floral and plant focused artwork.



At the opening of the art exhibition, students were awarded participation certificates for their hard work as exhibition artists.



Their original pieces adorn the upper level of the Fire Station Annex with an array of vibrant colours, and eye-catching floral and landscape compositions.



Among the young exhibitors was Shanaya Jadav. Her take on a blossom flower features warm and cool tones of yellow, blue and white.



“The blue… in my painting symbolises calmness and strength, showing how something delicate can be powerfu,” Jadav said.



Other exhibitions to look out for this week at Doha Fire Station include the ‘Etheralscape’ installation by Alkhuzama Alharami and Guillaume Rouseré, as well as the ‘Neighbours of the Sea’ showcase by Wafika Sultan Al Essa and Hussan Al Mulla. Both exhibitions open on June 5.