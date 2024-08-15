French Desire Doue to sign for PSG: reports

The 19-year-old footballer has turned heads across Europe and is set to be a part of PSG’s rebuild after Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

Reigning Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain has reached an agreement to sign French winger Desire Doue from Stade Rennais FC.

Doue, who is 19-years-old, chose to represent PSG over bids from German giants Bayern Munich. Rennes agreed on Wednesday for a fee of around 60 million euros, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The young attacker is set to undergo medical tests on Thursday and will travel to the French capital to sign his contract, reports added.

PSG recently signed 19-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Neves and has heavily focused on recruiting young talents after star forward Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Doue was part of France’s silver-winning football team led by former star Thierry Henry at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

He made 31 appearances for Rennes last season and was lauded for his versatility as a left-winger who could also play on the right as well as operate as an attacking midfielder through the middle.

PSG coach Luis Enrique is convinced of the youngster’s versatility and is confident that he can be turned into a player of high European stature, as reported by French publication L’Equipe.

Enrique, along with PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi and Sporting Director Luis Campos, is understood to have played a vital role in luring Doue, making multiple calls to his professional and personal entourage.

A product of Rennes’ famed Henri Guerin Training Center, Doue has regularly featured in listicles chronicling the most promising youngsters in football.

UK-based outlet The Guardian listed him in the 60 best young talents in world football in 2022, predicting he could be one of the players who could make “big moves this transfer window” in June.