PSG sign 19-year-old Benfica midfielder Neves 

Paris St Germain announced on Monday that it has signed rising Portuguese defensive star Joao Neves from Benfica on a contract until 2029.

Previously rumored to be on his way to Manchester United, the 19-year-old Portuguese international has now signed with PSG on a five-year contract.

Neves arrives as PSG seeks to rebuild the team after the summer departure of star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Neither PSG nor Benfica disclosed the financial details, but The Athletic reported that the deal was worth around 60 million euros ($66 million) plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi applauded Neves’s signing and called him one of the most talented players in the football world.

“Joao is one of the most talented players in Portugal and internationally,” said Al-Khelaifi.

Neves was part of the Portugal squad that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer.

“He was so passionate to join Paris St-Germain and determined to fight for the jersey – which is what we expect of all our players.” He added.

“I’m very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a very ambitious club. I’m going to give my all to help my teammates, to grow at this fantastic club and to win numerous titles,” said Neves, who will wear the number 87 shirt.

Neves has played 75 times for Benfica since debuting in January 2023.

The Portugal international becomes PSG’s second summer signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.