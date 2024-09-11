France’s League Committee urges mediation in Mbappe-PSG payment dispute

The French forward had lodged a complaint against his former club over €55m ($60m) in bonuses.

France football’s governing body has recommended mediation between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe to resolve their payment dispute.

After a two-hour hearing on Wednesday, the complaints committee of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) called on representatives from both parties to discuss Mbappe’s claim amounting to €55m ($60m) net from his previous club.

Mbappe moved to Real Madrid earlier this summer after seven seasons in the French capital.

PSG have repeatedly insisted that there is a binding verbal agreement with their former star player to waive off the fees owned as bonuses, and have called on Mbappe’s entourage to meet for a settlement.

“Paris Saint-Germain is very pleased with today’s two-hour hearing before the commission,” the club said in a statement.

“In the light of the Club’s oral and documented arguments, the Commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months,” it added.

According to PSG, a written agreement was drafted but not signed by the player, saying he was considering staying at the club.

“The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the Club over seven fantastic years in Paris,” the statement read.

Mbappe has repeatedly referenced the verbal agreement on record and has been adamant about claiming the payable amount that led to the dispute.

LFP’s decision, however, is non-binding and Mbappe could refuse the calls for mediation and take the matters into court.

The committee’s findings will validate PSG’s arguments and be taken into account in court if Mbappe chooses to file a legal complaint.

The French forward completed his move to the Spanish capital in June, months after the club’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that Mbappe would not leave for free.

Mbappe scored 256 goals in 308 games since joining the Qatar-owned in 2017 from AS Monaco.