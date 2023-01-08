France rules out Zidane signing as coach Deschamps extends contract￼

Deschamps had previously been expected to leave after the World Cup, but he has committed himself to France for another three years

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until June 2026, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced, dismissing a rumoured signing for Zinedine Zidane.

“Appointed on July 9, 2012 by Noël Le Graët, Didier Deschamps has an exceptional record at the head of the national team with 89 wins, 28 draws and 22 losses in 139 matches, 279 goals scored for 119 conceded,” read a statement on the Federation Française de Football website.

“Under his leadership, the French team won the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 League of Nations, reaching the Euro 2016 final and the 2022 World Cup final. It is currently in 3rd place in the FIFA ranking, where it has always been among the top four in the last five years,” the statement added.

“Guy Stéphan, Didier Deschamps’ assistant, Franck Raviot, goalkeeper coach, and Cyril Moine, the physical trainer, will also continue their mission in the French Team.”

Deschamps’ contract was scheduled to expire at the end of 2022, but his ability to coach the French squad in back-to-back World Cup finals has been dubbed a remarkable achievement by the football administration.

The deal ends speculation that Zinedine Zidane was touted as the next France manager as the Real Madrid legend hinted at a possible return to coaching.

“I want to [become France coach], of course I do, and I will be, I hope, one day,” Zidane said in an interview with L’Equipe in June last year.

“When? It’s not up to me. But I want to come full circle with France. If it’s to happen, it will happen when it happens. Again, it’s not up to me. The France national team is the most beautiful thing there is.”

Zidane’s future is in the air as he has rejected the United States men’s national team’s (USMNT) offer to be its next head coach.

Amid a scandalous investigation into the life of the manager Gregg Berhalter, the US team is looking for a new replacement.

Additional rumours have been conveyed that the French legend has rejected coaching the Brazilian and Portuguese teams.

Zidane has been linked to several clubs since charting away from becoming the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row.

At Los Blancos, Zidane was titled 2017’s Best FIFA Men’s Coach as his squad won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each, as well as a La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana.

The French icon was expected to take over at Paris Saint-Germain after Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, yet surprisingly chose to remain a free agent.

Roberto Martinez joins Portugal

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez has reached a verbal agreement to become the new head coach of Portugal’s national team.

Having left his role as Belgium’s head coach after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Martinez takes over from Fernando Santos’s eight-year stint with Portugal.

Portugal reached the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup and was eliminated by a fierce Moroccan squad leading to the firing of Santos.

After leaving his role with Belgium, Martinez called his career a success.

“I arrived with the clear idea of qualifying for the (2018) World Cup. Then we became so engaged with the project and won the bronze medal. I’m so proud of these players,” the Spanish coach said.

“It has been amazing. Six years where we’ve been able to do everything you want to do … (and) the team has played has given people real joy. But this is the time for me to accept (it is over),” Martinez added.

“I don’t resign. It’s the end of my contract,” he said. “Since 2018 I had many opportunities to leave and take jobs at club level, but I wanted to stay loyal.”