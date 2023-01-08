Everton boss in talks with Qatar over stadium naming rights: reports

The new stadium is due to open prior to the start of the 2024/25 season.

Premier League team Everton is allegedly in discussions with Qatar Airways to rename its new riverfront stadium, according to British media reports.

Club owner Farhad Moshiri was driven to break off his relationship with Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, prompting a search for a new partner that has been ongoing since last March.

Fantastic to see so many fan groups & social media accounts coming together and writing to Farhad Moshiri #AllTogetherNowhttps://t.co/t7bs8bU0yd pic.twitter.com/qbzNotk97D — the esk (@theesk) January 5, 2023

Moshiri was spotted in Qatar during the World Cup last month and although no agreement has been struck, the Blues’ boss is rumoured to have spoken with executives in the Gulf-based aviation company, according to reports.

Everton previously received some £12 million a year from Russian USM Holdings for naming rights on the team’s training facility.

The new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock is due to open its doors prior to the start of the 2024/25 season.

Everton is currently struggling to maintain its Premier League status, with Moshiri and Chairman Bill Kenwright facing growing criticism from supporters after the club fell back into the relegation zone this week.

Former Everton manager Alan Stubbs has also reportedly urged the British-Iranian owner to step down and sell the club. “Sell up. The fans have had enough, not just with Moshiri but with the board, Kenwright and Baxendale. There’s no plan or vision. Moshiri has spent £500m and we’ve got worse.”

Some Everton supporters have requested the resignation of the existing board and Moshiri’s sale of the team to new owners, according to reports.

In an open letter to the club owner last week, 17 Everton fan organisations demanded that he make “sweeping changes” and hire “competent, experienced professionals”.

Protests by fans are already scheduled for home games starting in February, the BBC reported.

Moshiri previously maintained that he was not trying to sell Everton. “It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities”, Moshiri said back in July, reports said. “But I want to reassure all of you that Everton Football Club is not for sale.”

Rumours that an American investor was in negotiations to purchase the club appeared in September. However, there has not been much development on the possible purchase.

Despite intentions from Downing Street to establish a football regulator, the British government has reportedly informed the Premier League and EFL that it will not interfere in their discussions regarding a new financial settlement.