Five facts you should know about Qatar’s ‘desert gem’ Lusail Stadium

Ready for the grand opening of the last World Cup stadium?

Next month will mark the spectacular opening of Qatar’s last and biggest World Cup venue, the Lusail Stadium, which features around 80,000 seats that will soon welcome excited fans as they cheer on their teams.

The inauguration of the stadium will take place on 9 September, bringing together thousands of football enthusiasts in Qatar for the much-awaited Lusail Super Cup, which will see the champions of Egypt and Saudi Arabia fighting for the grand title.

The opening ceremony is expected to woo thousands of fans in the Gulf state.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced an exclusive performance from world famous Egyptian singer Amr Diab, prompting an uptick in ticket sales.

Lusail is the eighth and last FIFA World Cup Qatar 20222 venue to be unveiled, joining Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Thumama, Al Bayt, and Stadium 974.

The stadium will host games throughout this year’s World Cup, including most prominently the final on December 18, which also coincides with Qatar National Day.

The magnificent location will serve as the focal point of Lusail, a recently constructed, cutting-edge metropolis created with the needs of its residents in mind.

The stadium itself honours the rich history of the nation as well as its surrounding area while beginning a new chapter into Qatar’s story.

With that being said, here are important key facts to keep in mind about the stadium:

Infrastructure: what about it?

The design of Lusail Stadium, built to be futuristic, is motivated by the contrast between light and shadow that defines the fanar lantern. It showcases modernity with a hint of cultural history.

Intricate artistic designs on bowls and other vessels typical of the golden period of art and craftsmanship in the Arab and Islamic world are also echoed in the stadium’s shape and front.

Grand final

Lusail will host ten games during the World Cup, more than any other venue in Qatar. In addition to the six group stage matches, it will also host knockout games in the round of 16, quarterfinals, and final.

On November 22, Saudi Arabia and Argentina will square off in Group C for the stadium’s first World Cup game.

Hub for everyone

Numerous public amenities will be built around the stadium, including residences, retail stores, restaurants, health care facilities, and schools.

The portable upper tier will be put to fresh use after the World Cup, and the seats will be given to another country to help boost its athletic facilities.

Environmentally friendly

Water recycling techniques and sustainable building methods were used in the development of Lusail stadium.

By using reclaimed water to irrigate plants surrounding the venue, the facility conserved 40% more water than typical stadium developments.

The roof, which is made of a cutting-edge substance called Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), shields the stadium from heated winds, keeps out dust, lets in enough light for the pitch to develop, and provides shade to lessen the strain on the cooling system.

The stadium was also awarded a five-star grade for Design & Build and Construction under the Global Sustainability Assessment System as a consequence of these eco-friendly construction techniques.