Filipino star Velasquez-Alcasid prepares to wow fans with live concert in Doha

In a rare and anticipated appearance, the Filipino Icon promises an unforgettable evening of music.

In a landmark event for the Filipino community in Qatar, Philippines’ cultural icon and revered singer Regine Velasquez-Alcasid is set to perform live in Doha.

Royal Sports and Events WLL will host this much-anticipated concert at the Al Gharafa Sports Club on 30 June, promising a spectacle of remarkable entertainment.

Known as the Asia’s Song Bird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid has been a dominant force in Philippine popular culture since her career took off in 1986.

With a rich career spanning singing, acting and hosting, she has secured numerous awards including several medals for Best Actress in both television and cinema.

The concert is expected to draw an audience of over 5,000 attendees, primarily Filipino residing in Qatar.

Regine’s husband Ogie Alcasid, an accomplished singer-songwriter himself, is also expected to grace the stage along with the renowned comedian Allan Quilantang, more commonly known as Allan K, co-host of the popular Filipino show “Eat Bulaga”.

The CEO of Royal Sports and Events WLL expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating that they are delighted to bring “not only the quality of entertainment but also to let the Filipino community feel the normal life after the pandemic.”

Tickets for this highly awaited event are available for purchase online and at the Royal Sports and Events office in Muntaza.