Have you spotted the ‘leaning mosque’ in Qatar?

The mosque is located in the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum in Al Shahaniya City.

Videos of Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum Mosque’s crooked architecture and sloping minaret has been shared by online users, casting bemusement across local social media.

The minaret and mosque body itself are both leaning.

They are located within the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani

Museum in Al Shahaniya City. The design of the mosque is considered one of the unique architectural designs for a place of worship.

The mastermind behind the mosque is Sheikh Faisal himself, according to the museum’s information centre.

المسجد المائل في قطر .. عندما لاحظته بالصدفة 😊.. #المهندس_حميد pic.twitter.com/MaHkKHxfeC — Abdelhamid Gad (@Abdelhameedgad) May 17, 2023

The mosque is 27 metres in height with a 20 degrees inclination. It has a 2.5 metre depth raft footing in the ground with the help of eight piles to hold the building firmly upright, according to people that visited the mosque.

The crooked mosque also has 30 concrete stress and strain sensors to easily detect any potential damage.

The walls of the mosque are made of stone, decorated with windows made of colourful glass.

The place of worship was built by the stones surrounding the immediate area, adding yet another special element to the mosque.

Qatar operates more than 2,000 mosques, with many standing in different areas across the Gulf state to serve as a symbol of the country’s religion and culture.

According to the Pew Research Centre, at least 65% of Qatar’s population are Muslims, some 13.7% are Christians and around 16% are Hindus.

Annually, the Gulf nation spends 40,000,000 QAR to maintain the cleanliness of the country’s mosques, an official revealed, according to Doha-based Al Raya.

Mohamed Ahmed Naji Al-Dhahabi, head of the mosque services department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs [Awqaf], said the annual expenditure on mosque furnishings works in Qatar amounts to an additional 1,500,000 QAR.

An estimated 756 workers across the country clean the mosques everyday while 42 field observers from the Mosque Services department oversee and monitor the work of cleaning companies throughout the day, Al-Dhahabi told Al Raya in January 2021.