Filipino expat sets Guinness world record for fastest crossing of Qatar on foot

Filipino expat Romil Putong Abule broke the record of the ‘Fastest crossing of Qatar on foot (male)’ after accomplishing the feat in one day, eight hours, and 59 minutes, Guinness World Record confirmed.

Guinness contacted Abule last week to inform him that his application had been approved seven months after attempting to be the ‘Fastest crossing of Qatar on foot (male)’.

“I cannot describe how happy I am because, to be honest, I really didn’t expect to finish it,” the 35-year told Gulf Times, adding that Doha’s hot weather in October did not stop him from achieving his goal.

Abule had no prior sporting experience before moving to Qatar, but he decided to start running to combat homesickness. Since then, he has frequently competed in a number of races in Qatar.

“This was the start of his sporting journey and the next thing he knew, he has been doing it throughout the past 10 years. His goal is to be recognised as one of the best Filipino runners in Qatar,” Guinness World Records noted, adding that Abule wanted to challenge himself and serve as an inspiration to his community.

Guinness World Records documents and celebrates record-breaking around the world, and the organisation has strict policies governing what constitutes a Guinness World Records title in order to obtain this recognition.

Abule said he was required to pause every hour to get two-minute documentation from witnesses of more than 30 various nationalities since there was no adjudicator from Guinness present on the ground.

He started his journey to Al Ruwais on October 20 last year around 5.30pm then continued to Qatar’s major highways. He rested for about 30 minutes after a day before resuming his run.

The record was previously held by Tunisian athlete Sadok Kochbati, a fitness coach, gym instructor, and ultra-runner, who finished the run in one day, 10 hours, 19 minutes, and 18 seconds on February 4 last year.