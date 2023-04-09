Crowdfunded Filipino film ready for screening after shooting in Qatar

Do you have your popcorn ready? Mark your calendars and get ready to be immersed in the magic of ‘The Eventologist’!

Excitement is in the air as the first-ever Filipino full-length film ‘The Eventologist’ prepares to hit the big screens in Qatar.

The movie executives have announced that it will be screened publicly on 13 April, marking a major milestone in the journey of the crowdfunded project. The crew shot the movie in Qatar last year in March and wrapped up production in a month.

The film’s Writer and Director, Oscar Yema, leading actress and singer Vanessa Cassador, and Qatar Cinema GM Abdul Rahman Nadji shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming screening at a signing ceremony held at the Qatar Cinema offices.

Nadji expressed his delight at the opportunity to partner with Advocacy Global Studios (AGS) and bring Filipino films to Qatar.

“I’m happy to partner with Advocacy Global Studios (AGS) and The Eventologist. I hope to distribute and show Filipino films in Qatar and wish this endeavour to be a good start of a fruitful partnership,” she said.

After its recent successful world premiere, ‘The Eventologist’ promises to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience to moviegoers during the second half of Ramadan at The Cinema Palace, Royal Plaza in Al Sadd, and The Mall Cineplex along D Ring Road.

The movie showcases the camaraderie, entrepreneurship, fellowship, and resilience that is part of the Filipino overseas culture, while also highlighting the negative impact of “crab mentality” and fake news on social media.

What is it about?

Produced by Advocacy Global Studios in collaboration with Red Dot Films and DT Productions in Qatar, the much-awaited movie presents a powerful portrayal of the Filipino experience.

The two-hour-long movie narrates the story of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), Oscar Yema, who organises local large-scale concerts featuring the Philippines’ top-rated artists. It includes real footage of past events and a detailed story of what happens behind the scenes.

The main character, named after the writer and director, is played by Philippine celebrity actor J C Santos, who has over 10 years of theatre experience. Meanwhile, the film’s female lead is played by local music performer Vanessa Casador.

The Eventologist also features more than 128 actors/Filipino entrepreneurs, most of whom came from the local community acting as themselves. This aims to allow viewers to observe the challenges of the people who truly lived it.