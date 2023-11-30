FIFA World Cup Qatar Opening Ceremony wins Best Sporting Event award

Selected from 333 competing events from 24 countries, Qatar’s FIFA 2022 Opening Ceremony won the prestigious award.

The Opening Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 won a gold medal at the BeaWorld Festival, prestigious international awards ceremony in Italy on Wednesday.

Selected from 333 competing events from 24 countries, the Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony won the title of Best Sporting Event.

Lusail’s 30-metre art installation of a whale shark, called Al Nehem, was recognized as the best Creative Installation in the same award ceremony.

The award comes one year after Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The award show was developed by Balich Wonder Studio, whose Chairman, Marco Balich, applauded Qatar officials, saying, “We believe that projects of this magnitude are unique opportunities to spread good messages to the world, and we are honored to having supported the Qatari leadership and the magnificent work done by exceptional Qatari and worldwide professionals.”

“We hope to make the country again shine on the global stage,” Balich added.

World Cup coach to step down

According to journalist Roy Nemer, Lionel Scaloni will step down as coach of the Argentina national team after the 2024 Copa America.

Scaloni, who only lost once in 43 matches with Argentina, captured the country’s World Cup title last year in Qatar.

Scaloni stated earlier this month that he would take time to think about his Argentina future.

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well. I need to stop the ball and start thinking; I have a lot of things to think about during this time,” Scaloni said in his opening remarks after beating Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Leo Paradizo, Scaloni will not continue as coach of the Argentina team after the Copa America next year.

The 45-year-old took over as manager in 2018; his leadership led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 – their first major trophy before their Qatar World Cup title.