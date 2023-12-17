FIFA shortlists Messi, Mbappe, Haaland for Best Men’s Player award 2023

The superstar footballers have been announced as the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2023.

The FIFA Best Men’s Player Award for 2023 shortlist has been released, putting another contest between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.

A total of 12 players were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, including Kevin De Bruyne, Declan Rice, and Victor Osimhen.

Selected by an international jury comprising men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA’s official website.

Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA Best Award for captioning Argentina to the World Cup final, outclassed Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win his 77th individual award.

This time, Messi’s nomination is based on performances between 19 December 2022 – the day after the World Cup final – and 20 August 2023).

The Argentinian became the top scorer in the top five European leagues and won the 2022-23 French Ligue 1 title during his time with Paris-Saint German.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is being recognized as he was the Ligue 1 Player of the Year and the Ligue 1 top scorer.

The 24-year-old also set a French record, nailing 54 goals in one season.

Dubbed a goal machine, Halland did the impossible as he secured his club’s first treble by lifting the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup trophies.

At Manchester City, the Norwegian star won the Premier League Golden Boot with his record goal haul of 36 goals.

Moreover, Haaland claimed the European Golden Shoe, English Premier League Player, and Young Player of the Season.

The winner of the illustrious prize will be revealed at a London ceremony on 15 January 2024.