FIFA probe says no match manipulation across all Qatar World Cup matches

FIFA Integrity Task Force says match manipulation across 64 Qatar World Cup matches.

Football’s governing body, FIFA has revealed that there were no signs of betting or match manipulation after monitoring and scrutinising all 64 matches played in Qatar’s World Cup.

The Integrity Task Force in charge of the report was comprised by an international group of experts who completed all the reviewing work on December 22, declaring no suspicious betting activities or match manipulation cases.

According to FIFA, the force thoroughly examined the monitoring reports from the betting markets, conducted multi-jurisdictional inquiries, and reviewed surveillance of the eight stadiums for any unusual behavior before stating that no such threats had been found.

“The composition of the task force ensured an experienced, coordinated, and timely response to any alert of possible match-manipulation incidents and integrity-related issues throughout the FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA.

The findings come shortly after some French fans claimed foul play allowed for Messi’s Argentina to win the World Cup in Doha, without providing any such evidence. The FIFA probe puts such rumours to rest.

The latest World Cup also used some of the most advanced technology at a FIFA tournament to date, to ensure accuracy throughout all matches as well as help referees in making more precise judgments – in turn enhancing match-play and overall fairness.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Integrity Task Force collaborated with the Qatar Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC).

Additionally, the task force includes experts from the International Betting Integrity Association, the Global Lottery Monitoring System, Sportradar, the Council of Europe, and its Group of Copenhagen, as well as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the first time.

In order to secure and safeguard upcoming FIFA tournaments, the world’s football governing body said it would continue to collaborate with the Integrity Task Force’s members.

FIFA also assured that it would continue to develop its integrity strategies with confederations, member associations, and other integrity stakeholders in the fight against match manipulation.

In addition, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation also joined the group in order to contribute its knowledge and skills in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will jointly be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.