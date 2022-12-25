Brazil’s bicycle kick voted best goal of World Cup 2022

Despite an early exit, the Brazilian’s World Cup journey has been recognised for his breathtaking effort

Aside from his Samba dancing, Richarlison de Andrade captivated billions of fans worldwide for thundering the ball with an unsavable overhead bicycle kick that has officially been anointed as the ‘2022 World Cup Goal of the Tournament’.

Voted by fans, FIFA announced the acrobatic volley by the 25-year-old striker on their social media pages as “one for the books,” congratulating the Brazilian.

Voted by you and only you:



🕊🇧🇷 @richarlison97's bicycle kick is one for the books and your 🥇 Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! #HyundaiGOTT2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZADZr56ds9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

Assisted by Vinicius Junior’s cross, Richarlison’s goal secured the 2-0 win against Serbia at the Qatar World Cup Group Stages.

Besting nine other nominees in the FIFA poll, Richarlison’s World Cup performances appeared twice. He was also nominated for his effortless bottom-corner goal against South Korea, which led his team into a tiki-taka celebration.

Some of the mentions of Richarlison’s renditions were Vincent Aboubakar’s chip goal over Serbia, Salem Al-Dawsari’s screamer against Argentina, and Luis Chavez’s clutch free-kick against Saudi Arabia.

Initiated first in Germany’s 2006 World Cup, the Goal of the Tournament has been gifted to Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Forlan, James Rodriguez, and Benjamin Pavard for his wonder goal against Argentina in 2018.

Scoring three goals in four games, Richarlison was expected to frame Brazil into the World Cup finals, but the striker left a poor performance against Croatia.

The South American giants lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout against Luka Modric’s squad, dismounting the team’s core.

Brazil’s national team coach Tite resigned from his post, and Neymar Jr hinted at quitting the squad.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” Neymar told reporters after the match.

“To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward,” Neymar added.

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100 percent that I’ll come back.”