FIFA pledges $50m for Qatar 2022 World Cup legacy

FIFA, in collaboration with Qatar, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), has launched a $50 million legacy fund to support global social initiatives.

The fund, pledged during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, aims to assist vulnerable communities through projects in health, education, and football development.

“FIFA is taking the concept of a legacy fund to the next level in terms of reach and impact by tackling key priorities such as refugees, occupational health, education, and football development,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The $50 million, equivalent to approximately 1 percent of the commercial revenue from the 2022 World Cup, will extend the tournament’s legacy beyond football by addressing critical issues globally.

The WHO’s “Beat the Heat” initiative, supported by the fund, will focus on safeguarding the health and safety of high-risk individuals from extreme heat and the related occupational and environmental hazards and impacts in the context of climate change.

In partnership with UNHCR, the fund will provide refugees with improved access to essential services.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, stated, “This fund will take the World Cup legacy beyond stadiums and screens to millions displaced by war, conflict, and persecution. It will enable life-saving assistance and long-term opportunities for uprooted people, helping them rebuild safely and in dignity”.

The fund has also pledged $16.6 million to the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, a joint initiative of the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC), with an initial deposit of $5 million. This program aims to economically empower women entrepreneurs globally.

In football development, Qatar’s Aspire Academy will work with FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme, led by Arsène Wenger, to identify and support young players in remote areas of developing countries.

FIFA’s legacy fund seeks to address a broad spectrum of challenges, extending the impact of the 2022 World Cup far beyond the host nation.