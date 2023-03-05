FIFA mulls reforms to tackle time-wasters following long additional time at Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup, which featured some of the longest games ever, served as the catalyst for the latest bold suggestion.

FIFA is reportedly looking into establishing a ‘game clock’ rule to stop time wasters during matches, following long additional times during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports said.

The potential rule, reportedly suggested by FIFA President Gianni Infantino himself, would see the clock stop when the ball is out of play to avoid time wasting.

The proposal was addressed and assessed in London over the weekend at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) summit in London, the report alleged.

It comes just months after FIFA wrapped up its first ever World Cup in the Middle East, with Argentina picking up the trophy in Qatar.

While the tournament was dubbed the best FIFA World Cup of all time, exciting matches on the pitch culminated with dramatic last minute goals during additional time.

In order to prevent time-wasting at the tournament in Qatar, FIFA reportedly pushed officials to keep track of passing seconds.

Rules are seldom changed in the footballing world, and the possible addition of a ‘game clock’ would be a bold move. Although the decision has yet to be made, if approved, it is likely to take effect in the 2023–24 club season.

The international governing body also plans to enact new regulations on goal celebrations, which will state that players cannot stay on the field after scoring for longer than one and a half minutes, the report added.